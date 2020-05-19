Newly released data shows Covid-19 cases at nursing homes

New numbers from the state health department show just how many cases of covid-19 have spread through Louisiana’s nursing homes.



“Early on, we were reporting cases in nursing homes by name of the individual facility but that became extremely difficult as cases increased.”



The Louisiana Department of Health said, either someone living at the home or a staff member have tested positive for the virus at more than 150 facilities.



“This information is complete and accurate as possible.”



The list includes Capitol House Nursing and Rehab center, The Care Center and Old Jefferson Community Care. The data reveals some of those facilities were actual clusters with more than half of its population infected.



According to LDH, Old Jefferson Community Care Center had 82 of its 83 residents, tests positive for Covid-19. 21 of those people have died.”



“Anytime you see covid-19 in a congregant setting, it is alarming. When you see it, in a nursing home where you know the people there by definition are vulnerable because of their age, because of their comorbidity and in most cases because of both.”



In a statement, the Louisiana Nursing Home Association said,

“Throughout this pandemic, LNHA and its membership have encouraged Louisiana’s nursing facilities to be transparent with their residents and residents’ family members regarding a positive COVID-19 case in their facility. LNHA supports the decisions made by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) as our collective focus is the health and safety of nursing facility residents and staff. The dedicated staff in Louisiana’s nursing facilities are working tirelessly to fight for our state’s most vulnerable population. We are proud to hear about the incredible, inspiring resident recovery stories. LNHA applauds the staff’s dedication, passion and hard work in preventing the further spread of the virus and caring for their residents. As testing capabilities increase across the state, we expect the number of positive cases, many of which are asymptomatic cases, to rise. We believe this provides a vital resource for facilities and staff to effectively isolate, treat and prevent the spread of the virus further. Thank you for your continued support and prayers for nursing facility residents, residents’ family members and staff members during this difficult time.” Karen Miller – Communication Director, Louisiana Nursing Home Association

Click below to see the full list of nursing homes and cases in the state

http://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Coronavirus/NursingHomes/NHReport051820.pdf