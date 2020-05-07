LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 30,399 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,042. There are currently 1,465 patients hospitalized; 187 of those on ventilators. As of 5/2/2020 there are 20,316 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Newly constructed I-10 eastbound lanes opening Thursday in Henderson

State News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Some good news for drivers who travel along Interstate 10 in Henderson.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, eastbound traffic from LA 347/Henderson to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will shift to the newly constructed eastbound lanes.

At the same time, both eastbound ramps at LA 347 will be closed to traffic, and there will be alternating left and right lane closures to accommodate the traffic shift.

By 6 a.m. Friday, officials expect that the traffic shift will be complete and all lane closures related to the shift will be removed.

With the completion of the reconstruction, crews will now work on completing the concrete median barrier, guardrails, bridge deck joint repairs, and the interchange lighting system with additional upcoming work to include placing the final layer of asphalt on LA 347 and I-10, as well as drainage improvements.

Once complete, this project will replace pavement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from LA 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. A third lane will be added in the westbound direction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story