Newly constructed I-10 eastbound lanes opening Thursday in Henderson

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Some good news for drivers who travel along Interstate 10 in Henderson.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, eastbound traffic from LA 347/Henderson to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will shift to the newly constructed eastbound lanes.

At the same time, both eastbound ramps at LA 347 will be closed to traffic, and there will be alternating left and right lane closures to accommodate the traffic shift.

By 6 a.m. Friday, officials expect that the traffic shift will be complete and all lane closures related to the shift will be removed.

With the completion of the reconstruction, crews will now work on completing the concrete median barrier, guardrails, bridge deck joint repairs, and the interchange lighting system with additional upcoming work to include placing the final layer of asphalt on LA 347 and I-10, as well as drainage improvements.

Once complete, this project will replace pavement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from LA 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. A third lane will be added in the westbound direction.