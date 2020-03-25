Breaking News
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

New Orleans Audubon Aquarium names penguin after Zion Williamson

by: Brian Holland

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s on-court performance this season was elevating him into the conversation for 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. Regardless of whether or not the 19-year-old ends up capturing that award, on Tuesday he was honored in a creative, much different manner: New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo chose to name one of its African penguin chicks “Zion,” in recognition of Williamson’s contributions to the Crescent City.

As the zoo explained of its decision, which acknowledged Williamson’s recent vow to financially support Smoothie King Center staff and employees, “in this time of uncertainty, Zion embraced the New Orleans community with a truly remarkable act of generosity after the NBA season was halted.”

(Story via the New Orleans Pelicans)

