Neighbors speak out against proposed housing development in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed housing development in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King communtiy is receiving outspoken opposition from residents.

Neighbors shared strong opinions at a community meeting Monday night about building the development in the community they call home.

The meeting gave people a chance to hear from representatives of Centurion Holding Group about the planned $22 million project, which would include a gated apartment complex with one bedroom units starting at less than $600 a month to rent. That’s more than $300 less than the market rate for the city.

Developers said the proposal also includes a community center and would provide programs for tutoring and after-school support for families. They said there would be an income cap on the units. To rent a single-bedroom apartment, developers said the maximum income for renters would be around $26,000.

But, some neighbors said that’s low-income housing and not what the community needs.

“If we’re talking about revitalizing the community, increasing the population, we can do that by building affordable housing where people can actually be homeowners,” said Jean Humphrey. “That’s a tax base for the city, so I see that as beneficial.”

Councilman Willie Bradford said he plans to hold more of these community meetings to allow more neighbors the chance to learn about the plans.

“We need this development,” said Bradford. “The housing of this area is in some ways substandard. I think the market would determine if this is a good investment. There’s people living in dilapidated homes.”

The Metropolitan Planning Commission has already approved the project. From here, the proposal goes to the city council for its vote.

If the council approves, Bradford said it will be up to the developers if they want to move forward with the project.