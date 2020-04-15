Natchitoches brewing company switches to making hand sanitizer to aid in COVID-19 fight

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ArkLaTex brewing company has repurposed its operation to help the local community in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cane River Brewing Company in Natchitoches recognized the need for hand sanitizer in the Natchitoches area and were able to obtain materials need to produce the sanitizing gel, and in early April began distributing it in the community.

Inspired by other breweries across the country taking on similar projects and in search of a way to help, the company began working on the hand sanitizer initiative in late March.



“We have the capability and the equipment to make hand sanitizer, so it was a no-brainer for us to make the decision to create a product that keeps our first responders, frontline workers and Natchitoches community members safe,” said Justin Krouse, co-founder of Cane River Brewing.

“Our normal operations have changed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we our community is the center of our focus during this uncertain time.”

In the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Public Health, Natchitoches Parish ranked in the lower third of the state’s 64 parishes for COVID-19 cases, reporting 41 cases and 0 deaths.



Cane River Brewing also is accepting donations to provide sanitizer to local organizations most in need, including medical facilities, nursing homes, pharmacies, first responders, and more. If members of the public would like to donate, they can contact the brewery directly or visit Facebook and/or Instagram for details.