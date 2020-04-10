Monroe woman arrested after being accused of trying to burn her mother

LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 755 statewide. There are 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 2,054 patients hospitalized; 479 of those on ventilators. There are currently 63 of 64 parishes with reported cases.

by: Jonathan Freeman

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested a woman who they say tried to burn her mother.

According to arrest reports, an officer with the Monroe Police Department was called to a home in the 300 block of Jack McEnery Street on Friday morning.

The arrest report states that 28-year-old Kemonica Rodgers attempted to burn her mother with aerosol spray and a lighter. It also states that when the officer arrived, Rodgers tried to burn him by throwing a flammable liquid on his clothes. Rodgers was placed in handcuffs after the officer managed to remove the items from her.

The report continues saying that the officer spoke with Rodgers’ family and learned that she had also battered her cousin by striking him in the face.

While Rodgers was handcuffed in the backseat of the arresting officer’s patrol car, she managed to get her right wrist free from the cuffs and tried to get out of the vehicle. The officer put Rodgers back into the handcuffs and took her to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

The arrest report says that while being processed at OCC, Rodgers spit on a correctional officer and added another charge to her growing list.

Rodgers was booked on the following charges:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer
  • Domestic Abuse Battery
  • Simple Escape
  • Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee

Her bond has been set at $19,000.

