Missing St. Martinville man hasn’t been heard from in three weeks

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police are asking for help finding a 65-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday.

Alfred Joseph Batiste of St. Martinville left walking to a grocery store three weeks ago and has not been in any communication with his family since that time.

Family members believed that Mr. Batiste was visiting relatives in Texas but those relatives say they have not seen Mr. Batiste, police said.

Batiste is described as a black male with brown eyes, who is 5’6’ and weighs 130 lbs.

Anyone who may have seen Mr. Batiste is asked to contact St. Martinville Police Public Information Officer Adam Touchet at (337) 441- 6129 or by email at atouchet@stmartinvillepolice.org