Man killed when car, 18-wheeler crash head-on in Evangeline Parish

A Ville Platte man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into an 18-wheeler in Evangeline Parish Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police say the crash claimed the life of Joseph Lee Willis, 31.

According to police, Willis was driving south on LA 13 shortly after 6:00 a.m. He crossed the center line and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler heading north. Police say Willis was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police say toxicology samples were taken from both driver. The crash remains under investigation.