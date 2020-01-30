LPSO asks for the public’s help in locating fugitive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Travis Clark.

Clark is wanted for felony parole violation and failure to appear for felony drug charges.

He may also go by the name Travis Hebert, authorities said.

If you know Clark’s whereabouts or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

