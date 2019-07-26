Louisiana Tech to rebuild baseball stadium at current location

RUSTON, La. (The News-Star) – According to our partners at The News-Star, J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park will stay put.

Affectionately known as “The Love Shack,” Louisiana Tech’s home baseball stadium that suffered catastrophic damage after being hit by an EF-3 tornado back in April, will remain at its current location on campus, Tech officials announced Thursday afternoon.

“The stadium remaining in the same location is great news to us,” Louisiana Tech baseball coach Lane Burroughs said in a school release. “I know our players and coaches are excited about it. J.C. Love Field is such a unique and cozy setting for college baseball. Our players love it, and our fans love it.”