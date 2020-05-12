Louisiana Tech announces plan for re-opening

RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech University will begin moving toward bringing a limited number of essential employees back onto campus after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Monday that the state will move into Phase One of re-opening.

Louisiana Tech will begin returning those select employees to campus beginning on May 18, 2020, and plan to have all students, faculty, and staff back at the beginning of the Fall 2020 quarter.

Louisiana Tech will conduct its first-half and full Summer 2020 session classes online. The University plans to conduct the second half of summer classes with face-to-face instruction. This plan may change, however, depending on how quickly the state enters later phases of the re-opening plan.

They say employees who are considered high-risk or vulnerable to COVID-19 will still be given the opportunity to work from home where possible. While on campus, each employee will be expected to wear a cloth face covering when in public spaces or around others.

Louisiana Tech also issued a series of reminders for faculty and staff as operations move through the re-opening phases:

Employees must not come to work if they have symptoms of COVID-19, and they must have medical clearance to return to work after being symptomatic. Those common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of the senses of taste or smell.

All individuals on campus must strictly adhere to physical distancing guidelines, including remaining six feet away from others.

Individuals should continue to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and they should not touch their faces.

Employees should engage in increased cleaning efforts, including regularly cleaning keyboards, telephones, and other surfaces.

Groups are restricted to fewer than 10 people.

All meetings will be conducted via Zoom or teleconference.

For the complete plan, click here.

LATEST ARTICLES: