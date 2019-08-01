Louisiana State Fire Marshal shows college students how to stay safe when cooking

BATON ROUGE, La. (8/1/2019) — Many college students across Louisiana are heading off to school for the first time. Some have rarely if ever had to cook for themselves.
To prevent disasters in the kitchen at college, the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal put together a video and tips to keep your kids safe.
Below is the full press release from the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal:
With colleges and universities across Louisiana set to start Fall classes in the coming weeks, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) wants to educate students about safe cooking practices in their dorms, apartments/condos and houses.
We hope our message especially reaches incoming freshmen who may not have extensive cooking experience prior to moving away from home or any higher education students transitioning to an environment where they are now responsible for cooking their own meals.
The SFM advises to practice the following:
• Clear clutter, especially combustible items, away from cooking areas
• Be mindful of cooking while wearing loose clothing
• Remain within sight/reach of the cooking area • Turn handles away from the stove’s edge
• In the event of a small fire in a pot or pan, turn the heat source off and cover with a pot top
• Be mindful of steam hazards when using slow-cookers and/or pressure cookers
• Unplug electrical appliances when not in use
• In the event of an oven fire, turn off the power and leave the door closed
• Do not use metal in microwaves
• Avoid cooking with excessive temperatures, or when tired or impaired
• When in doubt, GET OUT and call 911
As always, the SFM stresses the need for having working smoke alarms in a home and having fire extinguishers handy in the kitchen area.
The SFM encourages all Louisiana residents to keep these cooking safety practices in mind whether heading into the kitchen or engaging in any outdoor cooking as the summer ends and tailgating festivities begin.