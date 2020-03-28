Louisiana on a trajectory right now that puts us in grave danger in about 7-10 days

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – With the alarming growth rate of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging people to help stop the spread and stay home.

We have case growth that’s on a trajectory right now that puts us in grave danger in about a week, 10 days not having the ventilator capacity we need to render the best medical care.

I implore the people of Louisiana to think before leaving the house this weekend. Think about the healthcare workers who are working around the clock and putting themselves at risk. Think about your family members or neighbors who are elderly or have underlying medical conditions that put them at an increased risk. And then think about whether that trip is really necessary.

Do your part. Stay home. Stop the spread. Save lives.