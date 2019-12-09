Louisiana municipalities and agencies get Justice Department safety funding

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A number of Lousiana municipalities and agencies received a portion of over $1 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) funds for public safety programs.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David Joseph said DOJ has awarded more than $376 million nationwide to help enhance law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts across the U.S.

St. Landry and Lafayette parishes were among the winners of awards from the BJA Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program. Winners included:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office: $72,222

City of Opelousas: $17,834

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: $13,477

City of Shreveport – $127,686

City of Bossier City – $39,115

City of Lake Charles – $44,309

City of Natchitoches – $15,632

Ouachita Parish – $127,351

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office – $82,155

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office – $36,553

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement: $3,169,999

Additionally, the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government was awarded $448,500 from the OVC Law Enforcement-Based Victim Specialist Program.

“These public safety grants will give our local, state, and community partners additional resources to assist them in the fight against violent crime,” said Joseph.

The awards announced support an array of crime-fighting initiatives, including the quarter-billion-dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions. Funding also supports sex offender registration and notification, law enforcement-based victim services, the testing of sexual assault kits, and programs designed to address youth with sexual behavioral problems. Other awards will focus on wrongful convictions, intellectual property enforcement, innovative prosecution strategies and the safety and effectiveness of corrections systems.