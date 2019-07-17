Louisiana Healthcare Connections offers support to members affected by Hurricane Barry

by: James Selby Posted: Jul 17, 2019 / 06:20 AM UTC / Updated: Jul 17, 2019 / 03:48 AM UTC

(WVLA) – (7/17/19) Louisiana Healthcare Connections members affected by Hurricane Barry are encouraged to contact Member Services for assistance with health- and healthcare-related issues such as the replacement of medications and medical equipment.

“Our goal is to ensure that our members continue to have uninterrupted access to the healthcare they need in the wake of Hurricane Barry,” said Stewart Gordon, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

“We want our members to know that we are here to help.” The Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan offers the following resources and support services to members affected by the storm:

• Members in the affected areas who need help replacing medications, medical equipment, and/or Member ID cards that were lost or damaged can call Member Services at 1-866-595-8133 (Hearing Loss: 711), Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., for expedited assistance.

• Members who were evacuated and have not been able to return home are reminded that referrals are not required to visit any in-network provider, including primary care physicians, urgent care centers, and specialists. Members who need help locating a provider near them may call Member Services or visit https://ProviderSearch.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

• Members are reminded that in a medical emergency, they may always receive care at any emergency care provider, in or out of network.

• For assistance with health and prescription questions, and locating a provider after hours, members may call 1-866-595-8133 and say, “Nurse,” to be connected to a registered nurse (RN) who will assist them.

• Members who need emotional or mental health support are encouraged to call our free crisis hotline at 1-844-677-7553 (Hearing Loss: 1-800-846-5277) to speak to a licensed mental health counselor.

For additional information about member support services, benefits and programs, please visit www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.