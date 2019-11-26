Local man searching for dog missing for 6 weeks, $3K reward

Scott Broussard took to Facebook last month when his hunting dog, Bugsy, went missing during a hunting trip.
Since then, he’s been posting updates of possible sightings of the pup and keeping those invested in the search updated on the latest developments.
His most recent update, posted on Monday, has racked up over 2.3K shares.
In it, Broussard had originally offered a $1,000 reward, but only hours after posting, friends stepped up and matched the reward offering, bringing the total to $3,000.
If you have any information on Bugsy’s whereabouts, you can reach Broussard through his Facebook page.