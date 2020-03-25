Local family uses Breaux Bridge’s ‘Birthday Wall’ to share uplifting messages

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Former Breaux Bridge Crawfish Queen, Gabrielle Elise Hebert, and her family decided to use the city’s famous ‘birthday wall’ for something more than just a birthday shout-out.

Hebert took to Facebook to say that during this “uncertain time” people need to see an uplifting message and “in an effort to spread positivity,” she created and put up a sign unlike the ones that usually cover the wall.

The sign reads, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9”

Hebert shared the sign on social media, where she asked others to put up their own uplifting signs. She said in part,