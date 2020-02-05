Local attorney arrested, charged with theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport lawyer turned himself in to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office after warrants for his arrest were obtained charging him with theft, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Zachary Moffett, 32, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on January 28. He was released on bond the same day.

Sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris obtained the warrants for Moffett’s arrest in connection with two investigations. The victims reported they retained Moffett’s services, but he never performed any work for them.

One victim paid Moffett $1500 to file a succession on her husband’s estate, and the other paid Moffett $2500 to file a succession on her parent’s estate. Moffett never filed any paperwork in either case and cut off communication with both victims.