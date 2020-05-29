Baton Rouge General celebrating end of COVID-19 mission for 104 sailors stationed at the hospital

This live stream has ended. A video of the press conference will be posted shortly.

Baton Rouge General held a recognition ceremony and second-line sendoff to thank 104 sailors who have been stationed at the hospital as part of a mission to help the state battle COVID-19.

According to Baton Rouge General sailors the helped staff the existing intensive care unit as well as two new 30 bed units.

The hospital says with the help of the sailors, who are from Expeditionary Medical Facility-M in Jacksonville, Fla., it has treated more than 600 patients with COVID.

Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, and Baton Rouge General Medical officials spoke at the celebration.