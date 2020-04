LDH: 9,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- In response to statewide school closures due to COVID-19, the Louisiana Department of Education has released guidance to school systems on how they can ensure high school seniors graduate on-time and without penalty.

The guidance, which is now presented in a Q&A format and now available on the Department's COVID-19 web page, addresses course credits, assessments, graduation ceremonies and diplomas, among other key topics.