LDH: 37,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,585 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Update as of Monday, 5/25/2020

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 37,809 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,585. There are currently 847 patients hospitalized; 102 of those on ventilators.

As of 5/24/2020 there are 28,700 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Rapides Parish – 654 cases, 21 deaths.

Avoyelles Parish – 113 cases, 9 deaths.

La Salle Parish – 47 cases, 0 deaths.

Vernon Parish – 24 cases, 3 deaths.

Grant Parish – 27 cases, 1 deaths.

Natchitoches Parish – 152 cases, 13 deaths.

Sabine Parish – 40 cases, 0 deaths.

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths.

Concordia Parish – 73 cases, 5 deaths.