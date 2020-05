LDH: 29,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,969 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33 & Fox 44) - In honor of Louisiana’s essential workers, a group called '19 Thanks' wants to blast the state’s beloved signature march anthem, “When the Saints Go Marching In.” On Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., all Louisiana residents are encouraged to unite to pay tribute to all front-line workers.. This campaign recognizes and appreciates the wide array of workers and industries, our heroes and “Saints,” that are essential to the continuity of the state.

“For those of us fortunate enough to be at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we owe our deepest thanks to all essential workers including those often not considered,” said Deborah Sternberg, founder of 19 Thanks. “Let’s show our support and make some noise by singing, dancing and celebrating the “Saints” across Louisiana. In this way, our neighbors risking their lives for the well-being of our communities will feel the support as we unite around this effort.”