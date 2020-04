LDH: 21,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,013 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Center for Reproductive Rights will host a press briefing Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit the center has filed in Louisiana challenging the state’s actions to close abortion clinics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legal advocacy organization says it is challenging similar COVID-19 abortion restrictions in Texas and Oklahoma. It is also awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in June Medical Services v. Russo, a case challenging another Louisiana law designed to shut down abortion clinics.