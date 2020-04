LDH: 21,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)-- While many churches are finding an alternative way to celebrate Easter, Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church is continuing his in person services. In text messages, Pastor Spell claims more than one thousand people have attended several of his services in the past few weeks. Now, East Baton Rouge Officials are saying documentation may prove otherwise.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she doubts that thousands have gathered in Spell's church. "I think the numbers have been exaggerated, but the truth of the matter is the congregants that attend church there should now know the severity of what we are dealing with," Broome said. Broome called Spell's actions irresponsible.