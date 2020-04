LDH: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

MONROE, LA (4/9/20)-- Louisiana's stay at home order has caused schools to go online and churches to cancel it's services and community events. While home might be a place of comfort, for some children it can be a living nightmare.

"It is more difficult to determine when a child may be abused and neglected and one of the best thing people can do is try and get eyes on them," said Dr. Rhenda Hodnett, DCFS Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare.