LDH: 18,283 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 702 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Shreveport is now assisting other local organizations in making pieces for face shields. This past weekend, Dr. Julie Lessiter received a call from Shreveport's Economic Development Director Brandon Fail on the need of making 3-D pieces for face shields. The university received a grant from SWEPCO to purchase more 3-D printers and equipment to produce the items.

Currently, LSU Shreveport has two students and a faculty member working hard to produce the facial clips and facial bands for face shields on twenty 3-D printers.