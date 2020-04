LDH: 14,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 512 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/AP) – Shreveport's VA hospital will soon be opened up to civilians to help ease the burden on civilian hospitals in Louisiana, according to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

Wilkie said during the White House coronavirus task force briefing Sunday evening that the Department of Veterans Affairs will open about 1,500 beds at hospitals in multiple states, including the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.