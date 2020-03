LDH: 1,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported across the state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: Monday, March 23 – 12:00 PM

The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday evening confirmed fourteen additional deaths since Sunday related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 34 statewide.

As of Sunday morning, the state has 1,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 41 Parishes are reporting cases. In Acadiana, Lafayette Parish is reporting 9 cases, St. Landry 3 cases, Iberia 3 cases, Evangeline Parish 2 cases, and Acadia and St. Mary Parish have one case each.

Orleans – 567 case(s) | 20 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Jefferson – 252 case(s) | 5 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) East Baton Rouge – 43 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Ascension – 26 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Ouachita – 9 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Rapides – 8 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. James – 8 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) West Baton Rouge – 4 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 3 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Washington – 2 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Catahoula – 1 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Tammany – 47 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Caddo – 34 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. John the Baptist – 16 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Lafourche – 15 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Bernard – 15 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Charles – 15 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Terrebonne – 14 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 12 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Parish Under Investigation – 12 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Iberville – 10 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Lafayette – 9 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Plaquemines – 8 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) De Soto – 5 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Livingston – 5 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Calcasieu – 4 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Iberia – 3 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Landry – 3 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Tangipahoa – 3 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Allen – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Claiborne – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Evangeline – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Lincoln – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Richland – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Acadia – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Assumption – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Avoyelles – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Beauregard – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bienville – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Grant – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Mary – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

Here is a break-down of the cases/deaths by age group in the state:

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include: