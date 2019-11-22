Lauren Daigle to perform national anthem at college football national championship game in NOLA

Lauren Daigle will perform the National Anthem before the College Football National Championship Game in New Orleans on January 13.

The announcement was made via social media Wednesday.

Daigle will take the stage inside the Superdome for the post-season college football bowl game used to determine a national champion of the NCAA Division.

Daigle, a multi-platinum, two-time Grammy Award winning artist, was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana.

When representatives from the College Football Playoff association and local sports groups gathered in the dome Wednesday, they also announced there would be three days worth of concerts and football experiences from the Convention Center to Woldenberg Park to Champions Square featuring groups like Trombone Shorty, Tim McGraw , Meghan Trainor and many others.