Lafayette Regional Airport operational despite flight reductions; new terminal project continues

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The fear of traveling due to the pandemic has practically grounded the airline industry.

The CEO of Southwest Airlines says the company has close to 400 planes that have been parked.

The executive director of Lafayette Regional Airport, Steven Pico says what impacts one eventually impacts another.

“It hurts us in the way of our passenger facility charge; because each time you buy a ticket there’s a charge that’s on there that’s used to finance parts of the terminal. Plus, the customer facility charge from our rental car group,” Picou explained

Picou says passengers should check directly with the airline regarding flight status.

Meanwhile, the airport is routinely being cleaned with a focus on high touch areas.

“The elevators and the escalators; things like that. The ticket counters we clean them. We are operational. It’s the airlines that are reducing their flights at this time,” Picou added.

Picou says the new terminal project remains on schedule with a completion date of September 2021.

The total project is estimated at about $150 million and that includes the price tag of $70 million for the terminal.

The project funds come from the state, the Federal Aviation Administration and a parish-wide special tax collected several years ago.

“Pandemic wise on the new terminal there’s been no effect. There’s been some scheduling issues with getting workers; but that’s just about it,” Picou stated.

The old terminal will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot for airport commissioners and employees.