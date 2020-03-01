Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating missing teens

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help locating two missing teens.

Johan Solis, 15, of Lafayette and Jamie Vincent, 15, of Scott are both considered endangered runaways, deputies say.

Johan is 5-foot-10-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs approxiamately 135 pounds.

Jamie is 5-feet and 5 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen Wednesday wearing a white and black Adidas sweatshirt and detectives say she may be in the Acadia Parish area, traveling in a blue car.