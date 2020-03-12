Lafayette Mayor-President temporarily suspends programs at senior centers

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has announced that, out of an abundance of caution, he will suspend all activities at the area’s three senior centers until further notice in light of the coronavirus concerns.

Beginning on Friday there will be no programming for seniors at the Greenhouse, the Rosehouse, or the Art Studio because seniors are at the highest risk for complications during this potential health risk, the mayor-president said.

All of those senior centers will be closed to the public.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of all citizens of the Parish and City of Lafayette, and we will continue to take all appropriate actions to minimize the effects of this virus on our community,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

He said city and parish officials will continue to remain in close contact with public health partners at the Louisiana Department of Health, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, and the Centers for Disease Control.

It is important to note that there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish.