Lafayette General announces COVID-19 visitor restrictions starting immediately

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health announced this evening that in following new state recommendations regarding COVID-19, they will be restricting visitors at all of their locations and asking patients to consider telemedicine services.

Lafayette General Health Director of Communications Patricia Thompson said there are no COVID-19 coronavirus cases in any of LGH’s facilities, the following policies are being implemented to protect patients and staff:

One Visitor Per Patient: Officials will be monitoring all entrances and exits to allow one visitor per patient in all areas of LGH’s health system. This includes inpatient and outpatient areas, physician clinics, urgent care locations, etc. The clinical staff will observe visitors for signs of fever and respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath). Visitors that are identified as high-risk per this criteria will be asked to go home and will not be able to visit the patient until they are well. For pediatric patients, two visitors will be allowed at a time. Visitors under the age of 12 are strongly discouraged. Visitor restrictions may be adjusted as necessary.

Lafayette General Health officials strongly encourage those who are experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate themselves for 14 days, avoiding contact with other people and pets. Practice rigorous hygiene, disinfect surfaces regularly and avoid sharing items.