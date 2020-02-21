LABI approves changes to ITEP

Louisiana’s Board of Commerce and Industry is holding a meeting at the LaSalle Building where a vote has been made on the issue of ITEP.

A resolution was adopted on Friday which allows manufacturers in the state to appeal any tax break rejections they encounter on the local level.

Today’s decision allows manufacturers to appeal any local decision to a state board.

There were three votes against this resolution.

BRAC released this statement about the ITEP resolution:

“On behalf of the Capital Region’s business community, we view today’s resolution as a step toward reestablishing predictability and consistency in the oversight of ITEP. Contrary to the narrative of Together Louisiana, today’s resolution does not change the program, or diminish the local role in the process. Rather, this new state guidance provides much-needed clarity and reestablishes that local approval cannot change the statewide program rules. Local bodies will continue to have the authority to approve or reject applications, but not the authority to invent new rules for the program. The program is, and has always been, a state program within the state’s jurisdiction to manage, as outlined in the Louisiana Constitution. “The local benefit of greater revenue remains firmly in place. This resolution does not change the program’s design, but demonstrates an interest in ensuring that it remains competitive, and that it doesn’t become unduly burdensome because of clear contradictions between state law and local rules. “While questions still remain in terms of ensuring the smooth implementation of these updates across Louisiana’s 64 parishes, we are optimistic that the chaos and confusion of the past four years will be reduced.”

Today’s vote means that any decision by the Louisiana’s Board of Commerce and Industry could supersede the votes of local officials.

The meeting was full and included members of Together Baton Rouge.

Edgar Cage, of Together Baton Rouge, says that “exemptions should not go forward because there is not enough information.”

ITEP, or the Louisiana Industrial Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Program, is a controversial subject on state and local levels.

