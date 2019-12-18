La. governor to sign emergency declaration following severe storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to sign statewide emergency declaration Wednesday, following heavy storms earlier in the week.

Edwards’ declaration comes two days after severe weather left a Vernon Parish resident dead. The governor toured affected parts of central Louisiana — mainly Rapides Parish — on Tuesday.

“Considering the damage I saw yesterday,” the governor told reporters at a year-end news conference Wednesday, “we should consider ourselves fortunate and blessed that we did not lose many more lives.”

Rapides Parish is the lone parish to declare a local state of emergency since the storm made impact; officials there have largely requested help with fixing roofs.

“We are going to continue to assess the storm damage to see whether thresholds have been met, whether it be with public assistance or private assistance,” Edwards said. “We’re working with folks on the ground.”