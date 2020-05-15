La Capitol FCU sponsors Big Bass Blowout

BATON ROUGE, La. –La Capitol Federal Credit Union is a “Record Catch” sponsor for the Eighth Annual Big Bass Blowout fishing tournament, to be held on May 16 on the Red River in St. Maurice, Louisiana. The first cast is scheduled for 6 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition, La Cap will give away a $50 Visa gift card to one lucky tournament contestant. Each angler who participates in the tournament will have a chance to enter for the gift card.

“We wish all of the competitors well,” said Michael Hooper, President and CEO of La Capitol FCU. “We are honored to contribute to the education of area students by contributing to this tournament. If La Cap can make a positive difference in even one life, this sponsorship is a win.”

All proceeds of the Big Bass Blowout benefit the Ethan Michael Catteruccia Memorial Scholarship fund. That scholarship fund, according to tournament organizers, is provided to area school boards in order to help less fortunate graduates pay for college.