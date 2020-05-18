La Cap Offers $50 for First 100 Graduating Seniors to Open Checking Account

BATON ROUGE, La. – As part of its sponsorship of the Louisiana’s Teachers Rock virtual concert, La Capitol Federal Credit Union is offering $50 to the first 100 graduating seniors who open their first checking account with the credit union.

Graduating seniors interested in the checking offer may begin by visiting https://mbr411.com/uvj91.

“Graduating seniors are just starting their financial journey,” said Michael Hooper, President and CEO of La Capitol FCU. “We want to help them start out right by offering them a checking account that will fit their needs now and that can grow with them as they mature and establish good financial habits.”

The $50 offer is available to those first 100 students if they maintain the account in good standing for at least 60 days. All checking accounts offered by La Capitol Federal Credit Union are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

The Louisiana’s Teachers Rock virtual concert festival is to be a unique streaming experience meant to laud Louisiana’s teachers through musical performances, cameo appearances, and positive messages. Tickets and the list of performers can be found on the concert website, LouisianaTeachersRock.com.

The virtual concert will take place on the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 23 and 24.