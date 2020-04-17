LA Association of School Superintendents address loss of learning concern in open letter

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Association of School Superintendents has published a letter addressing the loss of learning concern many have since schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents along with school districts across the state are worried about the impact the lack of face-to-face learning is having on children.

The concern has also been a topic of discussion among superintendents.

In a concerted effort, the LASS penned this letter to parents and citizens of Louisiana:

Local superintendents across the state have dedicated their professional lives to

the education of Louisiana’s public school children. As such, they shoulder the

responsibility of mitigating a variety of issues, events, and circumstances that may

impact student learning. The educational impact of COVID-19 is unlike any other

situation this nation has faced. The magnitude of this pandemic and uncertainty that

surrounds it has resulted in many misconceptions. There is no doubt that the loss of

face-to-face instructional time for the last nine-weeks of school is a disadvantage to our

most vulnerable students. However, the safety and well-being of our students and staff

will always be our first priority.

When the 2020-2021 school year begins, like each new school year, we will

evaluate our students to diagnose where they are academically and develop an

instructional plan to address their needs. We will also seek ways to accelerate their

learning to get them at their appropriate instructional level. That is what we do in

education, we help students overcome obstacles to their learning so each of them

can maximize their potential. In addition, parents are engaging with their children and

accessing educational materials and resources provided to them by their school districts

now more than ever. Carrying that through the summer may ease the normal rate of

regression for many students and serve as a paradigm for future summers.

LASS, its member superintendents, and the thousands of dedicated school

system employees that we lead, want parents to know that their children are in the

safe, dedicated hands of caring educators. This is a major task, but it is one that together

we will overcome and have students right back to improving their academic

achievement. We are here to help parents and their children navigate this

unprecedented event.

Respectfully,

Michael W. Faulk

Executive Director