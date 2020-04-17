LA Association of School Superintendents address loss of learning concern in open letter

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Association of School Superintendents has published a letter addressing the loss of learning concern many have since schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents along with school districts across the state are worried about the impact the lack of face-to-face learning is having on children.
The concern has also been a topic of discussion among superintendents.
In a concerted effort, the LASS penned this letter to parents and citizens of Louisiana:
Local superintendents across the state have dedicated their professional lives to
the education of Louisiana’s public school children. As such, they shoulder the
responsibility of mitigating a variety of issues, events, and circumstances that may
impact student learning. The educational impact of COVID-19 is unlike any other
situation this nation has faced. The magnitude of this pandemic and uncertainty that
surrounds it has resulted in many misconceptions. There is no doubt that the loss of
face-to-face instructional time for the last nine-weeks of school is a disadvantage to our
most vulnerable students. However, the safety and well-being of our students and staff
will always be our first priority.
When the 2020-2021 school year begins, like each new school year, we will
evaluate our students to diagnose where they are academically and develop an
instructional plan to address their needs. We will also seek ways to accelerate their
learning to get them at their appropriate instructional level. That is what we do in
education, we help students overcome obstacles to their learning so each of them
can maximize their potential. In addition, parents are engaging with their children and
accessing educational materials and resources provided to them by their school districts
now more than ever. Carrying that through the summer may ease the normal rate of
regression for many students and serve as a paradigm for future summers.
LASS, its member superintendents, and the thousands of dedicated school
system employees that we lead, want parents to know that their children are in the
safe, dedicated hands of caring educators. This is a major task, but it is one that together
we will overcome and have students right back to improving their academic
achievement. We are here to help parents and their children navigate this
unprecedented event.
Respectfully,
Michael W. Faulk
Executive Director