“I thought I was going to die,” Baton Rouge woman who survived Coronavirus said

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – A Baton Rouge woman who said she survived the Coronavirus said she thought she was going to die.

“I really thought this is it for me,” said Joanna Ratcliff.

Ratcliff is now in self-quarantine after her bout with the Coronavirus. She said she found out she had it while getting better in the hospital.

Ratcliff explained, “I was at home for about ten days, fighting what I thought was an upper respiratory infection at home before my symptoms just continued to get worse until I just had to go to the Emergency Room.”

The 36-year-old mother said it started three weeks ago while working in her salon. She felt a tickle in the back of her throat.

“It was just like a light, dry cough. It was kind of like an aggravating cough. It didn’t hurt or anything. I didn’t have a sore throat. So, I just kinda chalked it up to maybe this is just allergies,” Ratcliff said.

She said the next day, she had a mild temperature. It’s something she says is very unusual for her, but it was the body aches she says that scared her.

Ratcliff remembered, “The body aches were the absolute worse. It actually felt like somebody was beating me with a sack of potatoes or something.”

She says she went to the doctor, was given a breathing treatment and sent home with an inhaler. That’s when she says it got worse, so she went back with a fever of 103. She got an order to go to a drive-thru testing site, but it was closed for the weekend. The next day, she was in the hospital.

“I felt helpless. I really did, but I just had to really rely on my faith in God to pull me through because I was at the point of giving up,” Ratcliff said.

With nine more days left on her 14 day quarantine, Ratcliff has this message.

“It’s very important to practice social distancing and stay home. All this other stuff can wait. It’s not worth your life and it’s not worth the life of someone else who would have otherwise lived for years to come,” Ratcliff warned.

Ratcliff said the first thing she wants to do when her quarantine is finished is hug her daughter.