Greenwood man charged with fraud, accused being unlicensed contractor

Jason Youngblood, 46, was charged with home improvement fraud for allegedly running an unlicensed construction company and taking money from a customer without finishing a job. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood man is facing charges for allegedly running an unlicensed construction company and taking money from a customer without finishing a job.

Jason Youngblood, 46, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of home improvement fraud, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo deputies say an investigation was prompted when Youngblood and his company, Youngblood Construction, failed to remodel a house on Looney Street in May 2019. The cost of the construction totaled up to be $10,198, and Youngblood was allegedly paid upfront by the customers. Youngblood did little work on the project and deputies say the customers had to hire a new contractor to finish the construction.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that neither Youngblood or his company had a contractor’s license through the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.