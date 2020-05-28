GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: Baton Rouge area woman hospitalized after alleged football player attack

WARNING: Some may find the following images graphic and disturbing.

Denisha Coleman is recovering from injuries her mother, Desiree, says came from an incident involving the arrest of current Tulane and former Zachary High football player Tyler Judson.

The image below shared with BRProud shows Denisha in the hospital after she was allegedly attacked by Judson.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s website shows Judson was booked and released on battery charges on May 25.

Tulane Football released a statement on Tuesday saying Judson was suspended indefinitely due to the arrest.

