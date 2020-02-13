Grand Isle secures a spot on the New York Times’ 2020 list of places to go

The New York Times’ annual list of places to go has been published for 2020 and Grand Isle has made the coveted list. Grand Isle is No 19 on the list as one of this year’s top travel experiences for tourists.
“Grand Isle is honored to be on this list next to places from across the globe. We hope this brings much needed attention to our beautiful island and highlights our fight to save Grand Isle and coastal Louisiana from rising seas and coastal erosion,” said, David Camardelle, Mayor of Grand Isle.
Grand Isle is described as “a longtime sport and commercial fishing hub two hours south of New Orleans.” The New York Times contributor Christopher Hall depicts the island as a place that is “hauntingly beautiful,” offering sandy beaches, migrating birds, twisted oaks in a maritime forest and a nearby pelican rookery—All while being at the epicenter of the world’s highest rates of relative sea level rise.
After having experienced numerous recent disasters, including hurricanes and the BP Oil Spill, Grand Isle is a town that showcases resilience in the face of both natural and man-made disaster. The Times article implores visitors to go now to see the beaches, wildlife and live oak forests.
The attractions highlighted include Grand Isle State Park, the Grand Isle Migratory Bird Celebration held every April, charter fishing trips and eco-boat tours.
New York Times’ 2020 List of Places to Go:
1. Washington
2. British Virgin Islands
3. Rurrenabaque, Bolivia
4. Greenland
5. Kimberley Region, Australia
6. Paso Robles, Calif.
7. Sicily
8. Salzburg, Austria
9. Tokyo
10. Caesarea, Israel
11. National Parks, China
12. Lesotho
13. Colorado Springs
14. Krakow, Poland
15. Jodhpur, India
16. Western Sweden
17. Egypt
18. La Paz, Mexico
19. Grand Isle, La.
20. Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
21. Jevnaker, Norway
22. The Bahamas
23. Kampot, Cambodia
24. Christchurch, New Zealand
25. Asturias, Spain
26. Haida Gwaii, British Columbia
27. Austin, Texas
28. Sabah, Malaysia
29. Churchill, Manitoba
30. Uganda
31. Paris
32. Lake District, England
33. Tajikistan
34. Antakya, Turkey
35. Leipzig, Germany
36. Lima, Peru3
7. Molise, Italy
38. Copenhagen
39. Richmond, Va.
40. Mount Kenya
41. Minorca, Spain
42. Oberammergau, Germany
43. Plymouth, England
44. Atlantic Forest, Brazil
45. Belle-Île, France
46. Val d’Aran, Spain
47. Mongolia
48. Juliana Trail, Slovenia
49. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
50. Transylvanian Alps, Romania
51. Urbino, Italy
52. Glacier National Park and Whitefish, Mont.