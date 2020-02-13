Grand Isle secures a spot on the New York Times’ 2020 list of places to go

GRAND ISLE, LA – APRIL 19: Brad Scott, of Houma, Louisiana surf fishes as the sun rises , days after a BP announcement that it is ending its “active cleanup” on the Louisiana coast from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, on April 19, 2014 in Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded on April 20, 2010, killing 11 workers and spilling millions of gallons of oil. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New York Times’ annual list of places to go has been published for 2020 and Grand Isle has made the coveted list. Grand Isle is No 19 on the list as one of this year’s top travel experiences for tourists.

“Grand Isle is honored to be on this list next to places from across the globe. We hope this brings much needed attention to our beautiful island and highlights our fight to save Grand Isle and coastal Louisiana from rising seas and coastal erosion,” said, David Camardelle, Mayor of Grand Isle.

Grand Isle is described as “a longtime sport and commercial fishing hub two hours south of New Orleans.” The New York Times contributor Christopher Hall depicts the island as a place that is “hauntingly beautiful,” offering sandy beaches, migrating birds, twisted oaks in a maritime forest and a nearby pelican rookery—All while being at the epicenter of the world’s highest rates of relative sea level rise.

After having experienced numerous recent disasters, including hurricanes and the BP Oil Spill, Grand Isle is a town that showcases resilience in the face of both natural and man-made disaster. The Times article implores visitors to go now to see the beaches, wildlife and live oak forests.

The attractions highlighted include Grand Isle State Park, the Grand Isle Migratory Bird Celebration held every April, charter fishing trips and eco-boat tours.

