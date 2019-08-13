Grambling sophomore lands internship with hit show “Empire”

The 19-year-old is the youngest intern on the set

GRAMBLING, La. (8/9/19)– Imagine working on a hit TV series based in your home town, pursuing a passion and chasing a dream.

That’s reality for 19-year-old Kayla Sullers, a sophomore at Grambling State University. The Chicago native earned an internship on the set of Empire, a hit series based in the Windy City.

“I got this internship opportunity based off of my previous interests and work ethic within the film industry. I’ve been doing film making and videography since I was 16-years-old,” said Sullers.

Even before her Grambling days, Sullers was recognized for her exceptional work in film.

“I had an award-winning documentary that blew up in the city of Chicago and then it got me a lot of recognition and connections,” said Sullers.

Connections that would eventually lead her to Hollywood, and scoring this internship was no easy feat.

“Out of 50 people that were interviewed, only 13 were selected and I’m the youngest intern here on set,” said Sullers.

When it was time to decide what college to attend, the integrated media major had a ton of options. She was accepted to 20 other colleges with more than $250,000 in scholarships, but Grambling stood out.

“The warmness, the family entity on campus, and everything is just welcoming and I feel like I’m at home every time I visit Louisiana in some way,” said Sullers.

Though Sullers is across the country for the fall semester, working relentlessly on her dream; her “Gram Fam” is rooting her on.

“It’s her talent, quite frankly, that has given her this opportunity,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot.

“We’re just really proud that she’s been given this opportunity, and I know it’s just one of many that she will get in the future because it’s just that good.” says Gallot.