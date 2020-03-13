Governor’s update: 13 new cases of COVID-19, gives new state guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards said eight parishes have seen presumptive positive cases bringing the statewide total to 36 as of 3 p.m. Friday, 13, 2020.

Those parishes are in the New Orleans area, but officials expect other cases to be detected elsewhere around the state.

The state’s elderly population remains the most vulnerable, the governor said, which is why public gathering of more than 250 people have been canceled for at least a month.

This includes churches with large congregations, he added.

But Edwards noted that this does not apply to malls, grocery stores and other businesses.

Earlier Friday, Edwards signed a proclamation closing all schools statewide until April 13. All of Louisiana’s higher education systems have moved courses online.

If you feel slightly sick, stay home, Edwards said.

“It’s time to be good neighbors to one another, and this is being a good neighbor,” he added.

Edwards said state agencies have been given authority to make the decision on whether employees can work remotely.

Basic public hygiene is still the best way to prevent the disease. Soap and water is more effective than hand sanitizer.

Edwards said officials remain vigilant in containing virus, which could mean possible extensions of closures in the coming week.s

“This state has been tested and tried many time,” he saod. “This test is a little different,”