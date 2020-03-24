Governor host roundtable during broadcast with health care professionals, state leaders

Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Be safe and stay home.
LDH: 1,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)— Sally Ann Roberts hosted a roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana with Governor John Bel Edwards along with health experts and members of his administration.

Topics of discussion included:

  • The latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana
  • Understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity
  • Resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced
  • How the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding
  • Resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available

