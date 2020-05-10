LDH
Update as of Sunday, 5/10/2020, there are 31,600 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,213. There are currently 1,324 patients hospitalized; 161 of those on ventilators. As of 5/2/2020 there are 20,316 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wishing all moms, ‘Happy Mothers Day’

(KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sent out a tweet Sunday morning tweeting out his best wishes to all the moms who ‘go above and beyond everyday.’

“Happy Mother’s Day to the women who made me the man I am today, and to all of the moms out there who go above and beyond every day.”

From all of us here at KLFY, Happy Mother’s Day!

