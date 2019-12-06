Live Now
Gov. Edwards places friendly wager on SEC Champion game

State News

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the undefeated LSU football team gets ready to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC championship, Governor John Bell Edwards has made a friendly wager against Gov. Brian Kemp in support of the Tigers.

In a video posted on Facebook Friday, Gov. Edwards said he is willing to put up ” some of Louisiana’s best seafood,” Tony’s Seafood of Baton Rouge, in exchange for whatever Georgia treats Gov. Kemp may choose.

“I can do that because I’m not worried about having to cover this bet because I strongly believe Jow Burrow and the LSU Tigers coached by Louisiana’s own Ed Orgeron are going to be horsing the SEC Champion trophy on Saturday,” Edwards said.

Gov. Edwards also posted the wager offer on Twitter Thursday, which is where Gov. Kemp responded, putting up some of Georgia’s famous peaches.

“I feel confident about this one, so we’re putting up some of our @GeorgiaGrown best. It’ll go great with some Louisiana seafood! Go Dawgs!” Kemp said.

The SEC game kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

