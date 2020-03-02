Gov. Edwards creates coronavirus task force ahead of potential spread in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the creation of a coronavirus task force.
Edwards said in a statement,
While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, I convened a Unified Command Group Meeting this morning and created the COVID-19 Task Force comprised of key state and federal officials. The Louisiana Department of Health and other agencies have been planning for several weeks on how the state will respond to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of the public.Gov. John Bel Edwards, Facebook
Edwards suggests that in the meantime people take “commonsense steps” like washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough, and avoiding going out in public when they are sick.