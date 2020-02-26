Gov. Edwards calls for judge to resign over the user of racial slurs

The pressure is mounting against 23rd Judicial Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

LeBlanc has apologized for the use of racial slurs in a text message.

The Baton Rouge NAACP is calling for Judge LeBlanc to resign and now Gov. Edwards is commenting on this situation too.

Gov. Edwards made this statement about the need for Judge LeBlanc to resign:

“The admitted and repeated use of racial slurs by a judge who has taken an oath to administer justice fairly and impartially is wrong, period. There is never any circumstance or context in which such derogatory and degrading language is okay. Sadly, inequities still exist in society and in our judicial system. Judge LeBlanc has compromised her ability to preside as a judge, and she has damaged the judiciary. She should resign. The people of the 23rd Judicial District and our state deserve better.”

The 23rd Judicial District Court has this description of Judge LeBlanc:

“Judge Jessie LeBlanc is a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish. She is the daughter of Gerald and Mary McCrory. She is married to David LeBlanc, and they have three children.”