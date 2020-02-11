Got mice? Hire a cat through Lafayette’s working cat program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In conjunction with WildCat Foundation/SpayNation, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is introducing “Cats Clocking In,” Lafayette’s working cat program.

A working cat is a domestic cat that is unsuitable for traditional adoption and instead “works” for its food, shelter and care by hunting and deterring rodents from its “employer’s” property and are commonly employed where pest control is needed such as barns, farms, factories, warehouses, stores, and private property.

A benefit of using a working cat is that they alleviate the need for harmful pesticides which can inadvertently harm pets and wildlife such as hawks and owls.

Benefits:

Provides natural pest control



No adoption fee

Vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered and ear-tipped



Adopted in pairs to keep each other company



Ideal for barns, warehouses, manufacturing​ yards, residential homes, etc.



Provides previously homeless animals with a safe place to live



Requirements:

Employers must provide food, water and general medical care



Employers will need keep the cats in an enclosed area for a minimum of 2 weeks for the cats to acclimate to their new home



Employers must provide the cat access to an enclosed space as shelter

To hire a working cat, employers can fill out the Working Cat Employer Application​​​​.

After working cats are identified, employers are then given instructions on how to introduce their working cats to their new environment during the first two weeks and how to transport cats for veterinary care, should medical care become necessary.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions